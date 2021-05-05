NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $383.77 Million

Equities analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will announce sales of $383.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $380.68 million to $386.85 million. NuStar Energy reported sales of $339.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NuStar Energy.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.71 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NS shares. TheStreet upgraded NuStar Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NuStar Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

NuStar Energy stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.66. 385,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,769. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.76%.

In other NuStar Energy news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $120,120.00. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,231,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,824 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,412,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after buying an additional 192,451 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,232,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 359,407 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in NuStar Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 384,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 359,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 87,519 shares during the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuStar Energy (NS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.