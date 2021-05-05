Bryan Adair Shinn Purchases 2,000 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Stock

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) CEO Bryan Adair Shinn purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $18,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SLCA stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.22. 2,005,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $833.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $15.38.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $234.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,362,858 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,768,000 after acquiring an additional 300,662 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,960,928 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,906,000 after buying an additional 186,469 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,141 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after buying an additional 19,785 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at $8,811,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,682 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 79,345 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLCA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

