Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%.
Capital One Financial has decreased its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $153.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,859,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,484. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $51.91 and a 1 year high of $154.47. The company has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.08.
In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,895 shares of company stock worth $20,107,032 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
