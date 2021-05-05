Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%.

Capital One Financial has decreased its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $153.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,859,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,484. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $51.91 and a 1 year high of $154.47. The company has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.08.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,895 shares of company stock worth $20,107,032 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

