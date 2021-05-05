CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.110-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $111 million-$119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $115.37 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.390-0.640 EPS.

CYBR stock traded down $15.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.17. 2,020,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,973. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $92.61 and a 12-month high of $169.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,702.67 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

CYBR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.69.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.