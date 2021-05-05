iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,955,850. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.58. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.