Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to announce sales of $1.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. Burlington Stores posted sales of $801.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 113.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year sales of $8.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $9.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BURL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.35.

BURL traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $326.69. 362,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,814. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.81 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $155.03 and a 1 year high of $331.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $627,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,643,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,464,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,413,000 after buying an additional 235,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 816.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 244,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,018,000 after buying an additional 217,705 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

