Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

NYSE CLH traded up $5.33 on Wednesday, reaching $93.78. 332,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,102. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $96.19. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33.

CLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $84,930.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $134,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,789.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,870 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

