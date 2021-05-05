AIOZ Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.84 Million (AIOZ)

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last seven days, AIOZ Network has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One AIOZ Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AIOZ Network has a total market capitalization of $59.47 million and $4.84 million worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00085928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00067178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.87 or 0.00833540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00102041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,391.75 or 0.09404729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

AIOZ Network Coin Profile

AIOZ Network (CRYPTO:AIOZ) is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,087,765 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

Buying and Selling AIOZ Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AIOZ Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AIOZ Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

