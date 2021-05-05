-$1.89 EPS Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will post ($1.89) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.67) and the lowest is ($2.03). Cedar Fair reported earnings per share of ($2.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year earnings of ($3.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.18) to ($2.50). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. The firm’s revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.83) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FUN stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.61. 578,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.22. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.87.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

