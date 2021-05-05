Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.200- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Cerner also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.20 EPS.

Shares of CERN traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,590,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,278. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Cerner has a 52 week low of $63.11 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

CERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Cerner from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cerner from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Insiders bought a total of 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

