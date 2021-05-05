Belt Achieves Market Cap of $128.33 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Belt coin can now be purchased for about $71.11 or 0.00124037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Belt has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. Belt has a total market capitalization of $128.33 million and approximately $946,580.00 worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00070829 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.50 or 0.00266001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $661.24 or 0.01153397 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00031876 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.66 or 0.00751190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,559.27 or 1.00399596 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

