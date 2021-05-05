Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CEO Brian Harris Sells 4,223 Shares

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CEO Brian Harris sold 4,223 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $50,591.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,299,485.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Brian Harris sold 12,546 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $150,175.62.

On Monday, April 26th, Brian Harris sold 4,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $47,840.00.

LADR traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.48. 433,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,148. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 100.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,666,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,314,000 after buying an additional 653,860 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth $39,120,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,042,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,972,000 after buying an additional 1,712,085 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth $13,295,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,194,000 after buying an additional 95,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

