Zacks: Analysts Expect Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.74 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) to report $48.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.30 million to $49.18 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full-year sales of $201.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200.98 million to $202.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $240.54 million, with estimates ranging from $233.47 million to $247.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hims & Hers Health.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $41.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at $566,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at $183,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at $26,000.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.48. 525,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,003. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $25.40.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

