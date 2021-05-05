Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $268,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,827 shares in the company, valued at $33,574,250.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CDLX traded down $21.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,171,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,394. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.30 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.33 and a 200 day moving average of $123.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.09 and a 1 year high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. William Blair cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,202,000 after buying an additional 745,762 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,047,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 780,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,432,000 after purchasing an additional 217,587 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 194,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,835,000 after purchasing an additional 127,050 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,560,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

