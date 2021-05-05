Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) COO Steve Tutewohl Sells 19,295 Shares

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $414,456.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EVH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,836. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.40.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $271.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVH shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

