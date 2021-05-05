Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%.

EXTN stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.79. 458,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,010. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Exterran has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $125.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

