Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%.

NYSE:WLKP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.14. 78,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,029. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.78%.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, Director G Stephen Finley purchased 4,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $93,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

WLKP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

