Day & Ennis LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 202,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 21,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 99,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $40.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,002,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.