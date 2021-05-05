Zacks: Analysts Expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Billion

Brokerages predict that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will post $4.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.19 billion and the highest is $4.32 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $3.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year sales of $17.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $17.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.43 billion to $18.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.64. 1,147,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.95. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $94.13 and a 1 year high of $141.90. The company has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 52.27%.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,641.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,812 shares of company stock worth $4,353,766. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $287,000. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.3% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 78,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 158,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,406,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $217,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

