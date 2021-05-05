TE-FOOD Price Up 96.4% Over Last 7 Days (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded up 28.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 5th. During the last week, TE-FOOD has traded up 96.4% against the US dollar. TE-FOOD has a total market capitalization of $65.90 million and $2.89 million worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TE-FOOD coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00086252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00019098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00068080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.12 or 0.00837832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00101884 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,397.88 or 0.09419598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

TE-FOOD Profile

TONE is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,973,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.

