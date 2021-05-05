DeFinition Hits One Day Trading Volume of $68.00 (DZI)

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 5th. During the last week, DeFinition has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. DeFinition has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $68.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFinition coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeFinition alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00070608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.54 or 0.00266186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $661.29 or 0.01153985 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00031964 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $429.07 or 0.00748744 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,088.34 or 0.99622215 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeFinition Coin Profile

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 coins and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 coins. DeFinition’s official Twitter account is @definitiondzi . The official website for DeFinition is definition.network/index/menu

According to CryptoCompare, “Definition.network is a resilient supply token on Tron. As the same of Definition, its goal is to redefine DiFi. “

DeFinition Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFinition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFinition using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DZIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DeFinition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFinition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.