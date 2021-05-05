Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CAO Sells $570,560.25 in Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $570,560.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Kaiden also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twitter alerts:

On Friday, February 5th, Robert Kaiden sold 12,032 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $675,596.80.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $53.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,495,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,987,559. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,813,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 487,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Twitter by 3,560.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 317,103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after purchasing an additional 308,441 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Twitter by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 148,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Twitter by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.