$6.86 Billion in Sales Expected for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to announce $6.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $6.95 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year sales of $27.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.30 billion to $27.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $27.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.79 billion to $28.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

UNFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

In related news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $598,655.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,912 shares in the company, valued at $352,113.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $379,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,909 shares of company stock worth $1,770,378 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,961,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,685,000 after purchasing an additional 374,025 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,415,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,435,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 146,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

UNFI stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.77. The company had a trading volume of 414,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.51. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $41.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.59.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

