Michael T. Fisher Sells 5,208 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total value of $1,010,924.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ETSY traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.57. 5,077,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,227,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.35 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $617.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.86 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Etsy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,074 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,923 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $196,817,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 681,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,188,000 after acquiring an additional 449,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Etsy by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,762,000 after acquiring an additional 225,110 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

