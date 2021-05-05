Insider Selling: Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of VBTX stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.04. 291,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.55. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $35.54.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.