Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CTO Sells $1,351,490.40 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total value of $1,351,490.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 94,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,670,989.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adrian Mcdermott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $122,002.26.

Shares of ZEN traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.39. The company had a trading volume of 765,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,190. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.99 and its 200-day moving average is $138.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZEN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Zendesk by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

