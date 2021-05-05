Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) CFO Sells $16,079,572.32 in Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.10. The stock had a trading volume of 82,896,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,857,992. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.16 and its 200 day moving average is $126.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.72 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in Apple by 150.6% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 7,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 246,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,053,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 8.2% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 257,362 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,437,000 after buying an additional 19,506 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Apple by 2.0% during the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 94,084 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,492,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 60,375 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,374,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.82.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

