10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Sells $2,761,200.00 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total transaction of $2,761,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,035,238.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $2,937,150.00.

NASDAQ:TXG traded down $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $182.90. 706,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,771. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.48 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.04 and a 12 month high of $203.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.62.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($3.59). The firm had revenue of $112.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.20 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

