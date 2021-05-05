LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO Sells $1,631,847.68 in Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 31,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,631,847.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,667,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,879,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,481. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.52.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,651,000 after buying an additional 217,337 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 913,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,999,000 after acquiring an additional 214,590 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,137,000 after buying an additional 46,102 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

