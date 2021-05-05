$0.93 EPS Expected for Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) will announce $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.85. Plantronics posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 210%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 53.39% and a positive return on equity of 70.65%. The business had revenue of $484.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.22 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti raised shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Plantronics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NYSE PLT traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $39.30. The stock had a trading volume of 192,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,611. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.39. Plantronics has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $50.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Plantronics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,089,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,598,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plantronics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,625,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,060,000 after acquiring an additional 154,320 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Plantronics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 954,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,796,000 after purchasing an additional 97,568 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,659,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

