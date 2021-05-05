Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after buying an additional 10,818,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after buying an additional 4,927,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after buying an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,657 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,946,604. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

