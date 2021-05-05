Analysts Anticipate Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Cryoport reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Cryoport stock traded up $6.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.60. 947,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.21 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $84.97.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $231,893.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,923.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $734,938.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,754.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,003. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,199 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,425 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,880 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after buying an additional 218,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth $2,635,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

