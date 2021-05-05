Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.93.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Citigroup stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13,099,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,884,906. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $153.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

