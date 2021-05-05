Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $228,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 415,579 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $22,487,000 after buying an additional 29,335 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 610.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,339 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 232,288 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Comcast by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 64,957 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Comcast by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.70. 243,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,232,865. The stock has a market cap of $259.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

