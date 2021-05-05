iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $79.00. The stock had a trading volume of 850,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,955,850. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.58. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.