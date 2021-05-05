Honest Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28,293.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 5th. Honest has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and $28,293.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Honest has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Honest coin can now be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00070305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.69 or 0.00264624 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $660.11 or 0.01151571 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00032273 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $425.78 or 0.00742776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,320.37 or 0.99995875 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

