Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Owens & Minor updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.750-4.250 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.75-4.25 EPS.

OMI stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,349. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.13. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

In other news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $131,944.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,711.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $770,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,420 shares of company stock worth $3,229,250 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

