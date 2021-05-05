Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $27.47 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,302 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.7% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $27,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $374.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $263.96 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.45. The stock has a market cap of $371.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.79, for a total value of $19,320,912.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at $36,610,433,133.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,529 shares of company stock valued at $116,725,147 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.26.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

