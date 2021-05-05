Curi Capital Purchases 173 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Curi Capital boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,258 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Curi Capital’s holdings in Target were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.21. 55,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,783. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $106.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.47 and a fifty-two week high of $212.82.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

Several research firms have commented on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.35.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

