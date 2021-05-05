Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 13,844 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 463,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,844 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $102,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $346,161,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $165,535,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,511,000 after purchasing an additional 263,365 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 847,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,167,000 after purchasing an additional 226,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,016,000.

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $230.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,503. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.01 and a fifty-two week high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

