Insight 2811 Inc. Acquires 138 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,986 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 0.3% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.35.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $213.34. The company had a trading volume of 56,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,783. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $212.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

