AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases Earnings Results

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.88. 1,134,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,676. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $75.22 and a 12-month high of $137.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,035. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

