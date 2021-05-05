Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EPAY stock traded down $7.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,752. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.21.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $117,632.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,421 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $68,591.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,231,174.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,269 shares of company stock worth $842,109 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

