Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LAMR stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,494. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $53.37 and a 12 month high of $103.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.82. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAMR. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

