Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 6.48%.

Shares of BKEP stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 158,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,424. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.55 million, a P/E ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO D Andrew Woodward bought 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,001.25. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.