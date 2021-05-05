Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of ACLS traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.93. 539,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,551. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average of $34.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.42. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director R John Fletcher sold 6,881 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $268,359.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 10,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $413,473.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,785 shares of company stock worth $5,285,514. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Axcelis Technologies Company Profile
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.
