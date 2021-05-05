Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ACLS traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.93. 539,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,551. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average of $34.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.42. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director R John Fletcher sold 6,881 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $268,359.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 10,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $413,473.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,785 shares of company stock worth $5,285,514. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

