Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $345-375 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $373.99 million.Advanced Energy Industries also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.100-1.400 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS traded down $9.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.68. The company had a trading volume of 904,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.75.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

