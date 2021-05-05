NiSource (NYSE:NI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.32-1.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.35. NiSource also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.320-1.360 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.78. 3,066,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,064,154. NiSource has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NI. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.20.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.