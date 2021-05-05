Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Issues Earnings Results

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AZYO traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.26. 362,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,013. Aziyo Biologics has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aziyo Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

