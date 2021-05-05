NativeCoin (N8V) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $909.00

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded up 60% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. NativeCoin has a total market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $909.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded up 68.9% against the dollar. One NativeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00061223 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.66 or 0.00335903 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000663 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00009091 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00031586 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00010752 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NativeCoin Profile

NativeCoin (CRYPTO:N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,785,626 coins. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

